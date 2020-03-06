Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Friday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 4 p.m.
Friday, east winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming north 30 to 35 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday , north winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
