Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect until Thursday at 1 a.m.
Wednesday, northwest winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Scattered rain and snow showers.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.