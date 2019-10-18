Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 8 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Monday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 6 feet, building to 8 feet after midnight. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southeast15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 10 feet. Chance of showers in the morning.
Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 9 feet. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
