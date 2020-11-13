Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sundayt, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, southwest winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.