Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Tuesday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Showers.
Friday through Saturday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet.
Saturday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.