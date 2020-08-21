Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, w winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, s winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.