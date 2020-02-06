Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect Thursday through Friday at 7 a.m.

Thursday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming east 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain and sleet. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Thursday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Friday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 25 knots, becoming east 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 40 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Gusts to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Sunday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday night and Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Tags

Recommended for you