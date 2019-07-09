Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Tuesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming s 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely with chance of thunderstorms.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
