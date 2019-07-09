Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Tuesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Wednesday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming s 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely with chance of thunderstorms.

Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

