Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Saturday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday, southeast winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northeast 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
