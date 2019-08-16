Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
