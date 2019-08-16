Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Saturday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Saturday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.

Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tags