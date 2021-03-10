Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northeast winds around 5 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday , southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.