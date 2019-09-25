Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 5 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Friday , northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas around 3 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 6 feet.
Sunday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
