Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Monday through Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

