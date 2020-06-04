Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.