Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday , west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tuesday , southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

