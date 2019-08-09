Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday , west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday , southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
