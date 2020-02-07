Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Friday at 1 p.m. until Saturday at 4 a.m.
Friday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming southwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots. Gusts up to 45 knots in the evening. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Saturday, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday through Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
