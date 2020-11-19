Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect until Friday at 9.a.m.
Friday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds around 15 knots, becoming nw. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.