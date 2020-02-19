Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray.
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
