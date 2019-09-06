Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tropical storm warning in effect.
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming northeast 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots after midnight. Seas around 6 feet, building to 12 feet after midnight. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, tropical storm conditions expected. North winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 17 to 18 feet. Showers, mainly in the morning. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas around 16 feet, subsiding to 11 feet after midnight.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming w 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 9 ft, subsiding to 6 ft in the afternoon.
Sunday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Monday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Monday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Tuesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
