Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, south winds around 5 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night and sun, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday night, south winds around 10 knots, becoming southeast after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.