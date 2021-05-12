Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.