Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 4 a.m.
Saturday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Sunday, southwesr winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Sunday night and Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday through Wednesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.