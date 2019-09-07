Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tropical storm warning in effect.
Saturday, northeast winds 30 to 40 knots, becoming north 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 15 feet. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 13 feet, southubsiding to 8 feet after midnight.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Monday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Monday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming n after midnight. Seas around 3 feet.
Tuesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet. Chance of showers after midnight.
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 6 feet. Chance of showers.
