Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tags

Recommended for you