Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.