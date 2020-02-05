Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of snow.
Thursday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain, sleet and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of snow and rain.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of light freezing spray.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
