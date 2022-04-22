Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Friday night, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southeast 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, south winds around 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday and Sunday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Monday night, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Tuesday and Tuesday night, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you