Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday at 6 a.m.
Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet. Chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon with visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet.
Thursday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas around 6 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Rain.
Friday northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet. Chance of showers in the morning.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 7 feet.
Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming s 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas around 5 feet. Chance of showers.
