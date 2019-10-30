Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.
Thursday night, south winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Friday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers likely.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.