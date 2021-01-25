Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of light freezing spray.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming n 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday, north winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain and snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Friday, north winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet. A chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.