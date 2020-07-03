Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.
Saturday night and Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.
Monday through Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.