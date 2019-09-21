Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday at 2 p.m.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 3 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 5 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, northwest winds around 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas around 3 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.