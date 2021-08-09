Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Monday, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Monday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Tuesday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Tuesday night through Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Thu and Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

