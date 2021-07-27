Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday, west winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

