Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, west winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.