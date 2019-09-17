Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tuesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas around 3 feet.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas around 3 feet.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Friday, northeast winds around 5 knots. Seas around 5 feet, building to 8 feet in the afternoon.
Friday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 8 feet.
Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 7 feet.
Saturday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
