Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday at 11 a.m.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Monday night, south winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers.
Tuesday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.