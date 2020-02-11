Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tuesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Wednesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming w in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday and Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 20 to 25 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
