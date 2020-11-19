Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Thursday at 6 p.m. until Friday at 6 a.m.
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft in the morning, then 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday , southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming north. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.