Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers with thunderstorms likely.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.