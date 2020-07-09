Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night and Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday through Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.