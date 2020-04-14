Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming e in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night through Thursday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Fri, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night through Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
