Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Wednesday until 8 a.m.
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Thursday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
