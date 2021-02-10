Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, north winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.