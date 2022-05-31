Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night and Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.