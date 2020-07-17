Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas around 4 feet.
Saturday, w winds around 5 knots, becoming s in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 3 feet. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming e in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog in the morning with visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.