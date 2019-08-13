Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
