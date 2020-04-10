Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning through Saturday at 3 a.m.
Friday, west winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, south winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Showers likely.
Monday night, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
