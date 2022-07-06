Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday, July 6, through 2 p.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, east winds around 5 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, south winds around 5 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.