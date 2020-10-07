Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Wednesday at 11 a.m. until Thursday at 11 a.m.
Wednesday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, north winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming east. Seas 2 to 4 feet.