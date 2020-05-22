Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Friday until 11 a.m.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.