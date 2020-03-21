Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming north 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of flurries.
Sunday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely with chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely.
Tuesday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
