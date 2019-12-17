Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 1 p.m.
Small craft advisory until Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain or snow showers.
Wednesday night, west winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
